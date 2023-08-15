Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

