Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PG opened at $155.79 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.