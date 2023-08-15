Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,868 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

