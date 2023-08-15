Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Head-To-Head Analysis

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -11.77% -9.98% -4.65% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $151.08 million 13.52 -$36.23 million ($0.57) -109.82 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 21.91 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares TransMedics Group and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransMedics Group and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.78%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.