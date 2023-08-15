Eneraqua Technologies plc (ETP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on September 15th

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ETP stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. Eneraqua Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 101.23 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.94). The stock has a market cap of £35.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.44.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

