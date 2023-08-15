Eneraqua Technologies plc (ETP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on September 15th

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
ETP stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. Eneraqua Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 101.23 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.94). The stock has a market cap of £35.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.44.
About Eneraqua Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eneraqua Technologies
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eneraqua Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneraqua Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.