Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Hits $4.12 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $19,224.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,401,528 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

