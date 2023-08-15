Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $13,886.40 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $13,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,418 shares in the company, valued at $942,208.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enfusion alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Dan Groman sold 1,850 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $14,985.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dan Groman sold 2,317 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $19,277.44.

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE ENFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,307. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $915.17 million, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enfusion

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.