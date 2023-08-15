Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCC remained flat at $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Environmental Tectonics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate.

