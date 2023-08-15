EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:EEIQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
Further Reading
