EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EEIQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

