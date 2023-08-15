Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Trading Down 1.5 %

EFX stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.83. 90,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,156. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.82 and its 200-day moving average is $210.19. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.