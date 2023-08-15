Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $760.79. The stock had a trading volume of 163,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.35. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

