Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,118,000 after purchasing an additional 971,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

