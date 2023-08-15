Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERRPF

Ero Copper Price Performance

About Ero Copper

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.