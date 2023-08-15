Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
