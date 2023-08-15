Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $163.64

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.64 and last traded at $164.35, with a volume of 219942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.54.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.