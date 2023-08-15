Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.27 or 0.00058919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $80.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,319.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00277678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.00798396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00535891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00121448 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,486,470 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

