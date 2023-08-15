Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $16.74 or 0.00057310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $114.03 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,201.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00272899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00788091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00531893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,486,470 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

