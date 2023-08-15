Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Euro Tech stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 7,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,432. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
