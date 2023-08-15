Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

Euro Tech Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euro Tech stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 7,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,432. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

