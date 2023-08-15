Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

