Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.3 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
