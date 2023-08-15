Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EVE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVE during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of EVEX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 20,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.67. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

