EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 837,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 12,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,573. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,301,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,948.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

