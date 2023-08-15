EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Sells $25,650.04 in Stock

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) Director David Blyer sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $25,650.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 7,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

