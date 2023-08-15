Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.56 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $937,706.26 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

