Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 835,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,786.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) stock remained flat at $116.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.88. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

