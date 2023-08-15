Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,081.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries Trading Up 3.4 %
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.