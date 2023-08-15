Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,081.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

EVKIF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

