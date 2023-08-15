eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

eXp World stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. eXp World has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 451.89 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,465 shares of company stock valued at $23,362,781. 34.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eXp World by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

