Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $448.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

