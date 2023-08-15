Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,426,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 10,381,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $7.18 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

