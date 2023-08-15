FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $1.92 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00006560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $267.51 million and $11.13 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.96615825 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $87.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

