FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $2.02 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00006874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $281.92 million and approximately $39.37 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.96615825 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $87.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

