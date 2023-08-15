FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $267.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

