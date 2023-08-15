Financial Comparison: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ResMed and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 1 8 0 2.89 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $261.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $4.22 billion 6.29 $897.56 million $6.10 29.65 NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.88 -$4.42 million ($0.71) -1.19

This table compares ResMed and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.25% 24.94% 15.01% NeuroMetrix -75.17% -24.38% -22.75%

Risk and Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats NeuroMetrix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

