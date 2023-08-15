FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 8,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.45. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

