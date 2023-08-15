First Digital USD (FDUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $305.51 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $305.51 million and approximately $44.08 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 305,783,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 305,784,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99839816 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,077,402.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.