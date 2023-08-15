First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.39.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.