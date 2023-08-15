First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.74 and last traded at $199.99. 915,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,368,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $194.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,090 shares of company stock worth $12,644,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

