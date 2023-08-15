First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,106. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

