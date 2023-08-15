First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 1,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

