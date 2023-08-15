Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,232,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 2,558,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
