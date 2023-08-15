Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,232,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 2,558,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FGETF

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Shares of FGETF traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.