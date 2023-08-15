FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,860 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.49% of FormFactor worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 104.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 3,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,067. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

