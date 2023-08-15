Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $353.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

