Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of U.S. Global Investors worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

