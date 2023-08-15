Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cronos Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,724,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cronos Group by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of CRON opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 37,500 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,008.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

