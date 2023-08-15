Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 227.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.71.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

