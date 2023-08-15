Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,188 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.