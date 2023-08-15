Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

FTCO stock opened at 6.13 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.25 and a 1 year high of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.61.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.