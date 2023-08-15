Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.1 %
FTCO stock opened at 6.13 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.25 and a 1 year high of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.61.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
