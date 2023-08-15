Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. Fortrea updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.8 %

FTRE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,250. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

