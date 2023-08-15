Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 142,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.36.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.