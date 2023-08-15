Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 142,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

