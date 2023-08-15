Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 31,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.70. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

