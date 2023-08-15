Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Financial Analysis

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 6 0 2.75

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.02%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 296.01%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Alpha Tau Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.23) -16.78 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.42 $1.45 billion $0.48 16.98

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -15.42% -13.52% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 2.50% 4.68% 1.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Alpha Tau Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

