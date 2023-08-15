Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.70. 199,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,269,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

